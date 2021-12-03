10 South Africans missing after arrival in Bengaluru, will be traced by midnight, says official

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: All required measures are being taken to trace the ten South Africans who went missing after arriving in Bengaluru, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

He said with the help of the police, contact tracing teams and health department, they will be tracked by midnight and action will be taken against them. He also urged people to ensure that their mobile phones are not switched off if they have given their samples for testing.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar issued a warning and said stern action will be taken against all international travellers if they do not cooperate and if their phones are switched off.

A day after two people were reported to be positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, state government officials have been holding a series of meetings to discuss all the measures that need to be taken.

A meeting discussed what needs to be done in the days ahead and how the cases need to be tackled. It was during this meeting that it came to light that 10 South Africans were incommunicado in Bengaluru.

