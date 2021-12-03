STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Omicron outbreak in Karnataka: Parents seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive

Despite repeated pleas from parents, a school in Bengaluru where a child tested Covid-positive on Wednesday, is yet to implement any safety measures.

Published: 03rd December 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite repeated pleas from parents, a school in Bengaluru where a child tested Covid-positive on Wednesday, is yet to implement any safety measures.

A Class 8 student of Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra in Thanisandra tested positive for the virus, and had been exhibiting mild symptoms.

She took a test on Saturday, and the results were out on Wednesday, after which her parents informed the school.

However, parents of other children are alleging that no action has been taken, and offline classes are continuing.

“Parents are panicking and we’ve been asking the school to take some kind of action or at least switch to online classes to make sure there is no spread. The child had been to school for at least 10 days before she had exhibited symptoms, so we’re worried,” said a parents. 

According to the parents, the school said that appropriate action had been taken according to government regulations, and BBMP had been informed.

However, they have not decided whether the switch to online classes.

“Strict measures have been followed around the school and the girl tested positive after she stopped coming to school, we’re still considering switching to online classes,” said a staffer at the school.

According to the girl’s father Manjunath (name changed), BBMP doctors visited their house and told them there was no cause for alarm. However, parents have said no guidelines are followed in school.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp