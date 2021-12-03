STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron scare: Bengaluru civic body chief bats for fewer people at events

At present, 500 people are permitted to gather for outdoor events and 200 for indoor events. 

Published: 03rd December 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a woman as a curious child looks on | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of a fluctuating Covid-19 caseload and Omicron variant cases reported in Bengaluru, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said it is proposed that the number of people gathering for outdoor and indoor events should be reduced.

Gupta told reporters that they had discussed the matter with experts and Technical Advisory Committee members, and the government will take the final decision.

So far, no specific count for outdoor and indoor gatherings has been placed before the government.

He said discussions are on over permitting Christmas and New Year parties.

However, with the virus looming, he suggested that citizens should avoid gatherings and visiting crowded places. 

The commissioner said that 10-15 per cent of the samples testing Covid-19 positive are being sent for genome sequencing, with the stress on international travellers and those who have symptoms.

Comments

