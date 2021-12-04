STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Student ID as bus pass extended till December 15, students still face inconvenience

This is applicable to all students from class one to Ph.D. With the transport department getting back to normal functioning, conductors are more vigilant about students using the facility.

Published: 04th December 2021 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To provide students sufficient time to get their pass, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has allowed students to travel in its ordinary buses from their homes to their school or college by producing their current year fee receipt or ID (identity) cards.

On one such route, a student of KSOU who went to write her exams was denied the facility and asked to pay up. The student said she'd taken the route from the college where she writes her exam but it was the first time she faced a situation where she had to pay for the route. This was after constantly explaining the circumstance of travel.

Meanwhile, students have also been inconvenienced because of a glitch in online applications for the pass. "The only other option now is to head to the Shanthinagar office of BMTC to avail it," said a student.

BMTC officials agreed to the glitch and said it was because of the Adhaar verification that is added to the bus pass process

