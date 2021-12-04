STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Omicron threat: Search intensifies for four absconding South Africans in Bengaluru

Reached city two weeks ago, are now incommunicado; health officials tracing all international passengers who arrived in the last 2 weeks

Published: 04th December 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker at Kempegowda bus station adjusts the mask of an elderly woman in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four South Africans who flew into Bengaluru two weeks ago, are now not traceable. This has become a matter of worry for BBMP, health and police officials. Officials say that many people from high-risk countries had arrived in Bengaluru much before the state government imposed orders that all international travellers must carry a negative RT-PCR test report, and go through another test on arrival.

“As a precautionary measure and a routine exercise, we started tracing all international travellers who came into the city in the past two or three weeks, especially from high-risk countries. On Friday morning, while tracing the travellers, we found that 10 South Africans were not traceable. But as the day progressed, we could track them. Now, four travellers are not traceable, and we are seeking police help to find them,” said a BBMP health official.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said from the time the new variant was reported, negative test reports and double vaccination certificates had become mandatory.

The 10 South African travellers had been traced and quarantined, and their samples taken again. If they test positive, they will receive immediate medical attention. 

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “To ensure there are no untoward incidents, we will give more preference to tracing international travellers.”

He also ordered international travellers not to switch off their mobile phones or go incommunicado. 

Officials said the exercise of filing cases and sending people to jail under the Disaster Management and Epidemics Act will now come into effect.

“The rules were not being implemented after unlocking began, but are being brought back with the Omicron variant being reported. Stern action will be taken if anyone who gives Covid-19 samples or has symptoms is not traceable,” asserted a senior health official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africans bengaluru COVID 19 COVID variant
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp