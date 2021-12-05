Bengaluru: Man ‘tortured’ in police custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old man was allegedly detained illegally by the Byatarayanapura police and tortured in custody. The victim, Thousif Pasha, a daily wage labourer, is recovering in Victoria Hospital. Pasha, a resident of Old Guddadahalli, was detained by Sub-inspector Harish and his team over a financial dispute.

Basha, father of the victim, on Friday spoke to the media, alleging that his son was assaulted by the policemen in custody and demanded action. Meanwhile, a police officer from Byatarayanapura police said Pasha and his friends had consumed drugs and had a fight in middle of the road. The police dispersed them. “Pasha was injured during the fight with his friends and is diverting the issue by alleging that he was tortured in custody. He was not taken to custody at all,” the officer claimed. ens