Experts bat for 50% capacity at public places in Bengaluru

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of fluctuating Covid cases and emergence of the Omicron variant, experts working with the government have suggested that the earlier order of permitting only 50 per cent capacity at malls, theatres, restaurants and other public places, be brought back. They have also suggested to bring back the orders on making members of resident welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment associations, the watchdogs of society.

A technical advisory committee member, seeking anonymity, said: “Since little is know of the Omicron variant, barring the fact that it spreads faster than any other, it is ideal to reintroduce some restrictions of Unlock-2 as a precautionary measure. It is also the need of the hour, since the dynamics are changing everyday. The CM has also ordered that all required precautionary measures be taken.”

The experts have also suggested that a thorough check be carried out of all PG accommodations, hostels, apartment complexes and other places where foreigners stay. They suggested that a regular watch on their health and vaccination status be done too. They also stated that this exercise should not be limited to those who have come from high-risk countries, but of all international travellers and nationals.

A senior BBMP official stated that they have also sought details of all foreign students, and those from Kerala, studying in colleges, especially medical institutions. It has also been decided to keep a close watch on staffers and managements of hostels.

“Success in tracing those with symptoms, and those violating containment zone and cluster zone norms and not following Covid rules, was achieved when citizen participation was involved. The same should be brought back and intensified as the BBMP officials are now busy with other duties. Civil society members should be made watchdogs of society, who should work closely with nodal officers, healthcare workers and marshals,” the expert added.

The BBMP and health officials are also holding discussions with the State Government to impose some restrictions, in a bid to contain the case rise. This is being done on the suggestion of the TAC members and a report will also be submitted to the government soon.