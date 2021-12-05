STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Two test positive for Covid at Nashik literary meet, contact tracing on: Officials

What raised concerns among officials is that thousands of people had attended the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan from December 3 to 5.

Published: 05th December 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

These contacts will be tested as per the protocol, according to the officials. (File Photo)

By PTI

NASHIK: Two women publishers from Pune attending the 94th Marathi literary meet here in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, civic officials said on Sunday.

What raised concerns among officials is that thousands of people had attended the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan from December 3 to 5.

Officials said the two women will be quarantined either in Nashik or will be allowed to travel to their places and authorities concerned will be asked to keep them under observation.

Authorities are trying to track the people who had come in contact with the two infected women.

These contacts will be tested as per the protocol, according to the officials.

Organisers of the event had arranged for thermal scanning of visitors, antigen tests and other measures.

However, sources said many people roamed the venue without wearing face masks.

They claimed that several people, including dignitaries, who had attended the inauguration ceremony were spotted without masks and social distancing was not strictly adhered to on many occasions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 in India Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 in Maharashtra
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp