Samples of 10-15 COVID patients sent for genome sequencing daily: Bengaluru corporation chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the fluctuating number of COVID-19 cases and Bengaluru being the first city in India to report two Omicron cases, the city corporation chief said samples of all those coming from high-risk countries and having high virus load are now being sent for genome sequencing.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday said that every day around 10-15 samples of COVID-19 patients are being sent for genome sequencing on an average.

ALSO READ: Decision on restricting occupancy at malls, theatres to 50% after meeting with experts: CM Bommai

He said normally 5-10 per cent are sent to four designated laboratories identified and listed by the Indian Sars- Cov-2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (ISACOG), but now they are being sent depending upon the type of cases, the condition of the patient and the countries of origin.

Gupta added that the genome sequencing sample analysis report would earlier take around 2-3 weeks, which was then reduced to around a week. But now the reports come within 4-5 days. He stated that sample analysis takes time because of the number of tests and assessments which need to be done.