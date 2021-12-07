Bengaluru doctor with Omicron tests COVID positive again, to stay at hospital

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru doctor, who tested positive for the Omicron variant of SARS CoV 2, is still testing Covid-positive even after 15 days of his first test.

One of his primary contacts and two secondary contacts have tested negative.

The anaesthetist, who was eagerly waiting for his test reports to be discharged and to go home, will have to continue to stay in isolation at the Bowring Hospital.

His samples will be sent again for tests after 24 hours and repeat tests will be done even on those who tested negative on Monday, said a senior doctor.

The doctor and his contacts will have to stay at the facility till the reports test negative.

The doctor and his colleagues have normal BP, oxygen levels and other parameters.

“The doctor has diabetes and that may be the reason why he is still testing positive. It has happened in many cases with Delta and other variants too. People have tested positive even after 21 days of treatment,” he explained.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that five contacts of the doctor have no symptoms of the disease and this shows the importance of vaccination.

The doctor and his contacts are in isolation and under observation at a government facility over the past week, he added.