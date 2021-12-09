STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College student tests positive for COVID-19, two primary contacts test negative

The college held pre-university mid-term examinations for its students on Thursday with 96 percent attendance for the morning batch

Published: 09th December 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mount Carmel College

Mount Carmel College (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One student at Mount Carmel Pre University College tested positive for COVID-19 on December 7.

The students in her batch were alerted to get a test done. An official source from the college on Thursday clarified that there have been no positives among her two primary contacts.

The college held pre-university mid-term examinations for its students as normal on Thursday with 96 percent attendance for the morning batch.

The student whose reports were out on Tuesday night is said to have visited the college earlier in the day to collect her hall ticket, but did not come in contact with other students, as per a source.

The student is also said to have visited the campus on the previous Wednesday.

An official from the college told The New Indian Express that another student earlier claiming to have been infected with COVID and her audio and report that was doing the rounds on social media was found to be a fake positive case.

Meanwhile, the BBMP health official from Shivajinagar Area, Dr Naveen, said there is not a single case on campus.

