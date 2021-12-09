COVID-19: Five contacts of 'Omicron' positive Bengaluru doctor test negative for virus

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five contacts of a Bengaluru doctor who tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been clear of the infection, tested negative for for the virus and will be discharged on Thursday.

A senior doctor from the Bowring snd Lady Acheson Hospital where they were isolated after testing positive for COVID-19 told The New Indian Express, "As per protocol they were tested twice and both the times they have tested negative so we will be discharging them. They have no symptoms present and will be discharged onThursday."

The doctor also said that the genome sequencing samples analysed the samples and indicated that they didn't not have the COVID variant Omicron, that has triggered widespread alarm globally over reports it is significantly more infectious than the already virulent Delta variant.

However, the doctor who has tested positive for Omicron will continue to stay at the hospital though even he is not showing any single symptom of illness but still has tested positive for COVID-19. The repeat test of the doctor on Wednesday has also showed positive for COVID-19, the source said.