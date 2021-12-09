Diabetes and pregnancy

Dr Kavitha kovi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gestational diabetes is a serious health issue during pregnancy and has negative implications both on the mother and the foetus. Poor control of diabetes during pregnancy increases the chances for birth defects and results in serious complications for the woman. Proper health care before and during pregnancy can help prevent these defects and additional health problems.

About 10 per cent of pregnant women in India develop gestational diabetes at some point during their pregnancy. Women who have conceived after the age of 35, have family history of diabetes or obese are at a greater risk of diabetes during pregnancy.

What are the signs and symptoms?

Most women with gestational diabetes do not have any noticeable signs and symptoms, however, some women may experience the following symptoms associated with diabetes:

Unusual thirst

Increased appetite

Nausea

Fatigue

Increased urinary frequency

What are the complications?

Diabetes during pregnancy can impact the growth hormones of babies and they can grow big. It also increases the chance of a cesarean section which can result in the child having problems after birth. The chance of the baby developing obesity and diabetes in later life is high.

These problems are reduced if blood sugar control is good. Diagnosis and treatment All pregnant women undergo a Glucose Tolerance Test (GTT) at 24 weeks of pregnancy. This involves checking the blood

sugar values after taking a glucose drink. If the values are abnormal, they are diagnosed to have gestational diabetes.

The treatment for gestational diabetes is simple as many women can be treated with diet and exercise

while some may need insulin or tablets.

Precautions post delivery

Once diagnosed with gestational diabetes, ideally, pregnant women need to self-monitor their blood glucose levels throughout their pregnancy, all through the day to make sure they are within the limits as advised by the doctor. This can be done with the help of a finger pricker designed to check sugar levels at home through a drop of blood. Following a diabetic diet plan and eating small frequent meals to prevent excess weight gain can help in maintaining normal blood sugar levels. Additionally, exercising utilises the glucose that is stored in your body and converts it to energy. Thus, regular exercise helps in reducing blood sugar levels.

Lastly, we advise such women to undergo a glucose tolerance test six weeks after delivery for long term follow up.

(The writer is sr consultant - obstetrics & gynaecology, Aster Women and Children Hospital)

