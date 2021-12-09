STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape comes to light at health camp in Bengaluru

During the camp, the volunteers found that the girl had severe stomach ache and suspected sexual assault.

Published: 09th December 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 01:48 PM

Stop Rape

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A health camp held by an NGO brought to light the case of a 16-year-old girl who was raped by her acquaintance. Though the incident took place a month ago, the girl’s mother had not approached the police but had changed her house, fearing the accused may harm her daughter.

Aasra, a city-based NGO, had organised a health check-up camp near the house of the survivor, who works as a baby-sitter at an apartment, on Sunday. During the camp, the volunteers found that the girl had severe stomach ache and suspected sexual assault.

“The girl was taken for a medical test at Bowring Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was raped. A medico-legal notice was sent to Parappana Agrahara police, who registered a case against Shaju, a youth known to the survivor’s family,” a senior police officer said.

“Whenever it got late, Shaju picked up the survivor from the apartment where she worked and dropped her home. On the night of November 9, he picked her up and took her to an isolated place, where he raped her repeatedly. When her mother called him, he told her his bike had a problem and he would be late. He dropped the girl at a friend’s house the next morning. On reaching home, the girl told her mother what had happened. As the accused had threatened to kill her and her family members if she told anyone about the incident, the worried mother shifted to a neighbouring locality,” the officer added.It is also alleged that the accused has video-recorded the incident. 

