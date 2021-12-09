STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travel bug beats the Covid bug

The winter session of the legislature in Belagavi from December 13 has seen increased bookings in North Karnataka destinations.

Published: 09th December 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Nandi Hills

Nandi Hills (File Photo |EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the rising Covid cases and fear of Omicron, the travel bug among people has not taken a beating.Bookings for Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties have already started. This time, people are not just planning holidays for the last 5-6 days of the year (December 25- 31), but have been booking for holidays from as early as December 10. 

Unlike earlier, when people preferred travelling to lesser-known places, this time they are looking at known places, from where one can leave immediately in case of an emergency. Bookings at home stays, resorts and hotels on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Mysuru have increased. Many are already full.

Tourism Department officials said travel started in October and bookings have improved now. “People were tied up the entire last year and early this year. They look at this as an escape, break-the-barrier trip,” said a senior official.

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Vijay Sharma said bookings to all types of destinations, like Hampi, Kodagu and Nandi Hills, are seeing a rise. October to February was good last year year and the expectations are high this time too, he added.

Jungle Lodges and Resorts Managing Director Manoj Kumar said the money collected through advanced bookings for December 19 to January 2 is already around Rs 4 crore. But a tour operator from a reputed booking firm said, “Earlier, we earned a good amount during this season. But this time people are booking directly as hotel, resort and property owners are offering good discounts.” The winter session of the legislature in Belagavi from December 13 has seen increased bookings in North Karnataka destinations.

A government forest guesthouse manager said, “Bookings are up in Bheemgad, Kali, Anshi, Castle Rock, Kulgi Nature Camp, Ganeshgudi and Joida. To make way for politicians, party workers and other officials, bookings of many tourists have been cancelled.”

