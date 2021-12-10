STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru dairy units in abysmal state

Researchers find animals packed together, in pain; cows ill-treated, suffer mastitis

Published: 10th December 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers along with their buffalo passing through NH-316 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Representational Image (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A study of seven dairy units in Bengaluru has thrown up a grim picture, prompting the researchers to approach the State Pollution Control Board, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Animal Welfare Board, among other authorities. 

Aarti Bhavana, one of the three researchers of the Ahimsa Fellowship that conducted the study in Bengaluru, told TNIE said the shelters were checked against parameters set for dairies -- like ventilation, presence of dense dung around the shed, legal compliance such as registration by the dairy owner, whether licence has been obtained, and if the dairy has special watertight, non-corrodible containers to store dairy products intended for human consumption. 

However, gross violations of all these norms were observed in all the dairies, said Aarti, who is also a lawyer. She said these inadequacies were indicative of the overall state of dairies in the city. The study found that in most dairies, the animals were kept confined in close proximity to each other which did not even give them enough space to sit. The ropes used to tie the animals were so short that they were unable to maintain a natural posture. In some cases, these short ropes did not permit the animals to even move their heads to swat away flies. Many cows had enlarged and abnormal udders, indicating mastitis, in apparent violation of Section 11(1)(b) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Mastitis is caused by excessive milking due to artificial insemination, which keeps them continuously pregnant and lactating, a condition that is profitable for the dairy but takes a toll on their bodies. Every dairy the team visited had animals who were in pain due to starvation, thirst, overcrowding and other ill-treatment. Aarti said sick animals were not housed separately.

In violation of Rules 7 and 8 of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, and Section 288 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020, the researchers found that bottles and vials — both used and full — were discarded along with syringes in heaps of garbage inside and outside the premises.

Milking was done in an unhygienic manner, with milk being collected in old paint buckets placed on surfaces covered with dung and urine, Aarti added. It’s a clear violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. In some dairies, the cows’ food was found to be infested with flies, or contained plastic. This eventually translates to milk having microplastic content, she said. Similar studies were held by various researchers in Delhi, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Shelters visited   

BBMP Cattle Shed, Fraser Town 
Sri Thimmaiah Milk Centre, Nagarbhavi Circle 
Magadi Road 8th A Cross 
Marathahalli, Ashwathnagar 
Under Domlur flyover 
Gayathri Nagar 
Subramanya Nagar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Dairies BBMP Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp