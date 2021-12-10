Bengaluru civic body yet to finish survey of out-of-school kids

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to complete its survey of out-of-school children though a similar exercise has already been completed in the rural areas and a report submitted to the Education Department. As per official information accessed by The News Indian Express, 94 per cent of the survey has been completed in urban areas and within the BBMP limits.

In October, the civic body had sought two months’ time to furnish the details to the Karnataka High Court.

However, on December 6, the amicus curiae had informed the Karnataka High Court, that in compliance with the court’s order, door-to-door survey in the rural area has been completed. However, insofar as urban area and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits is concerned, 94 per cent of the survey has been conducted. The counsel for BBMP submitted that they will complete the survey and submit a final report.

Shortcomings of RTE

The case at the Karnataka High Court stems from a suo motu case initiated by the High Court in 2013, based on a news report in March that year wherein shortcomings in the implementation of RTE were pointed out and also noted that 54,000 students were out of school.Data with the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, under the Department of Public Instruction, accessed by The News Indian Express on November 25 revealed that 27,725 children were out of school from rural Karnataka alone.