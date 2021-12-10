STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC permits to open Mantri Mall 

The mall premises had been locked by BBMP for default in payment of property tax.

Published: 10th December 2021 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted the Abhishek Propbuild Private Limited to open the Mantri Mall in city, subject to payment of Rs 2 crore by the end of the day. The mall premises was locked by BBMP for default in payment of property tax.

Hearing the petition filed by Abhishek Propbuild Private Limited Hamara Shelters Private Limited, the promoters of the mall, against locking of mall by the BBMP for not paying tax, the court passed the interim order. 

"Since the day has now come to an end and tomorrow and Sunday being holidays for the Bank, the counsel of the petitioner would submit that he would deposit a cheque for Rs.4 crores with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike before the end of the day and would replace the same with a demand draft of Rs.2 crores before 12 noon on Monday. The counsel for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike placed on record the documents with regard to all the submissions that he has made, that the demand of tax has been communicated to the petitioners year on year and the petitioner has been in default of payment of those taxes year on year and when the cup of default came to the brim, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has taken recourse to such an act of locking the premises", the court noted the arguments of the parties while adjourning the hearing to December 13, 2021. 

Meanwhile, the counsel of the petitioners would submit that a distress warrant was issued for payment of property tax amounting of Rs.6.77 crore on February 14, 2020. The petitioners have also paid a sum of Rs.1 crore on September 14, 2020 towards dues of property tax and contend that they have been paying Rs.2 crores month on month basis and presently, they are in due to the tune of Rs.4 crores. The act of the respondents - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in locking the premises when the customers were inside the Mall is what is questioned by the petitioners inter alia along with questioning the demand of tax, he argued.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp