Bescom moots power tariff hike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of power tariff revision, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) has proposed to the Karnataka Electricity Regulation Commission (KERC) to hike power tariff. Bescom has proposed to KERC to hike the tariff by Rs 1.23 to 1.50 per unit. Officials in Bescom said the proposal is similar to what was made last year also.

“It is an annual exercise to submit our proposals seeking revision in power tariff and after which KERC hears the case on why the proposal has been made and then the final announcement is done. KERC usually does not accept the proposal made, but does announce an annual revision,” a Bescom official on condition of anonymity said.

Meanwhile, Bescom officials said that the proposal was sent to KERC three days back. KERC officials said the decision on whether to accept or reject or redefine the proposal will be made at a later stage.