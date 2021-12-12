STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complaints galore at Bengaluru traffic police grievances meet

Sanchara Samparka Divasa, an initiative of the Bengaluru Traffic Police, held on Saturday, saw the participation of several social and environmental activists and other citizens.

Published: 12th December 2021 08:08 AM





By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From alarming phone thefts to malfunctioning traffic signals, citizens of Bengaluru poured out their grievances to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikante Gowda and other senior police officials at the Sanchara Samparka Divasa, an initiative by the Bengaluru City Traffic police.

The event, held on Saturday, saw the participation of several social and environmental activists and other citizens. Aditya Kamath, a resident of Banashankari, pointed out to the alarming rate of phone theft in the city and the negligence of police officers towards the same. “On July 28, while travelling in an autorickshaw near Lalbagh Road, my phone was snatched. No action was taken despite reporting and notifying the police officers about this incident multiple times.” 

Human rights activist Hemanth threw light on the poor traffic management system in the city. “Malfunctioning traffic signals has led to a rise in signal jumping and road accidents,” he added. Senior citizens raised the issue of vehicle parking on the roadside. Kamal Pant promised to look into the issues. “Necessary measures will be taken to remedy the situation and we will work towards better traffic management,” he added.

