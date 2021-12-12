‘Vaccination increased by 45 per cent since December 2’: Bengaluru civic body chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vaccination coverage in the city has increased by 45 per cent in the period between December 2 and 11.

“This is a good sign, but it should not stop. Whoever is due for their second vaccine dose must not miss their date,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said 70 per cent of those eligible in Bengaluru have taken the second dose.

However, there are some who are yet to take the first dose also. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also took to social media to announce that Karnataka crossed a milestone in vaccination coverage.

“Karnataka crosses a major milestone by completing eight crore doses. We stand No.1 in India in the first dose coverage and No.3 in second dose coverage,” he tweeted.

Gupta said that those with symptoms must get themselves tested for Covid-19 without delay. On the question of roping in film stars and cricketers as ambassadors for drawing people for vaccination and Covid-19 awareness, Gupta said the government is yet to take a decision on this.

On permitting Christmas and New Year celebrations, Gupta said many suggestions seeking permission and prohibition are before the government, but nothing has come to the BBMP so far. The central and state governments will take a decision based on the prevailing situation.

Private hospitals designated for treatment of international passengers

BENGALURU: The BBMP, late on Friday evening, released a list of private hospitals which are to have designated wards for treatment of international passengers found to be Covid-19 positive.

The list of hospitals notified include Manipal Group of Hospitals, Apollo Group of Hospitals, Fortis Group of Hospitals, Suguna Hospitals, Sakra Hospital and Rainbow Childrens’ Hospital (for children).