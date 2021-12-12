STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Vaccination increased by 45 per cent since December 2’: Bengaluru civic body chief

However, there are some who are yet to take the first dose also. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also took to social media to announce that Karnataka crossed a milestone in vaccination coverage.

Published: 12th December 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vaccination coverage in the city has increased by 45 per cent in the period between December 2 and 11.

“This is a good sign, but it should not stop. Whoever is due for their second vaccine dose must not miss their date,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said 70 per cent of those eligible in Bengaluru have taken the second dose.

However, there are some who are yet to take the first dose also. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also took to social media to announce that Karnataka crossed a milestone in vaccination coverage.

“Karnataka crosses a major milestone by completing eight crore doses. We stand No.1 in India in the first dose coverage and No.3 in second dose coverage,” he tweeted.

Gupta said that those with symptoms must get themselves tested for Covid-19 without delay. On the question of roping in film stars and cricketers as ambassadors for drawing people for vaccination and Covid-19 awareness, Gupta said the government is yet to take a decision on this. 

On permitting Christmas and New Year celebrations, Gupta said many suggestions seeking permission and prohibition are before the government, but nothing has come to the BBMP so far. The central and state governments will take a decision based on the prevailing situation. 

Private hospitals designated for treatment of international passengers

BENGALURU: The BBMP, late on Friday evening, released a list of private hospitals which are to have designated wards for treatment of international passengers found to be Covid-19 positive.

The list of hospitals notified include Manipal Group of Hospitals, Apollo Group of Hospitals, Fortis Group of Hospitals, Suguna Hospitals, Sakra Hospital and Rainbow Childrens’ Hospital (for children).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 BBMP
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp