STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: From salt therapy to nail art, kids below the age of 10 experiment with creative ideas to stay engaged

A ‘mani-pedi party’ at a salon seems to be emerging as a popular trend among young children too.

Published: 13th December 2021 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

A playdate in progress at Bodhsara Wellness and Salt Studio, Koramangala

A playdate in progress at Bodhsara Wellness and Salt Studio, Koramangala | Ashishkrishna HP

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a Saturday morning, a group of seven children between the ages of 6 and 8 years of age are at a playdate. This is not a usual one...here the kids are playing at a salt studio amidst 5,000 kg of Himalayan salt. 

Say hello to new-age playdates with Bengaluru parents pulling all the stops to ensure their children have fun and also explore new things. Owner of Bodhsara Wellness and Salt Studio Mita Vinay,  says, “It’s a concept borrowed from Russia where a room filled with salt has proven to help one heal from various illnesses. Be it a cold or cough, playing around in the salt will release the mucus and make one feel better.”

She goes on to add that the last two years have been particularly challenging for parents to find a space to meet. “Children imagine the salt studio to be of beach sand with forts and many other elements. Children who came with dry skin and blocked noses immediately showed results and they seemed healthier after the 40-minute session which is priced Rs 700 onwards per person,” Vinay adds. Tripti Mehra, finance professional and mother of two boys, says the salt therapy was an excellent option for kids.

“My kids haven’t had much of an outside life in the last two years. I’ve used the services before and that’s why I brought my kids. My children have some chest congestion and through this playdate, they got to play with their friends and get a dose of wellness along with it,” she says. 

A ‘mani-pedi party’ at a salon seems to be emerging as a popular trend among young children too.  “We recently had a request to have about 12 very young girls to attend a child’s birthday party. Everyone had a blast as some of them got their hair glittered and painted too,” says Maude Abraham, founder of Get Gorgeous Beauty Bar. The wedding season is calling out young fashionistas who want to look prim and proper. Abraham points out that children as young as six are opting for gel nail polish now, priced at `110 onwards.

“We don’t usually advise it unless the parents insist on it. It takes about two hours and there are certain rays that they’ll have to be exposed to which is not always a good idea,” she says, adding that hair glitter is one of the latest trends. 

“But children come along with the bride and other adults, and in order to seem like they are part of the wedding festivities, and with the permission of parents, they end up getting nail paints and polishes done too,” says Abraham.

Founder of Nailbox Sneha Bhagwat highlights their ‘Princess Menu’ which is a manicure-pedicure combo for children below the age of 13. “Kids who come in with their parents these days want to get nail extensions but we don’t usually encourage that. But on some occasions, we have done a couple of them. They find it very exciting,” says Bhagwat, who points out that festive season also sees children asking for graphic nail art.

“They want everything from a snowflakes, to gifts and snowmen painted on their nails. When it comes to creative work like this, children have a lot of ideas and patience till the work is done. It’s a good change and a great way to keep them entertained,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bodhsara Wellness Salt therapy Nail Art New age playdate
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp