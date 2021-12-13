STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru's Arkavathy layout issue: 1284 applications received so far

The Arkavathy Layout was planned in 2003-2004 and a total of 2,750 acres were acquired in 16 villages in Bengaluru East and Yelahanka.

The BDA kiosks set up to collect applications from site allottees of Arkavathy Layout have received 1284 of them as on date.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 1,284 applications have so far been submitted by public to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) office in connection with issues faced by allottees of Arkavathy layout. They will be handed over to the three-member committee constituted by the Karnataka High Court to look into issues pertaining to the Arkavathy layout.

Earlier this year, the Court on September 27 constituted the committee comprising retired high court judge Justice K N Keshavanarayana, retired IAS officer Sandeep Dave and retired IPS officer N S Megharikh to assess whether the redo and denotification orders complied with the high court and Supreme Court orders.

The BDA nodal officer for the Committee told The New Indian Express, "The committee had asked public to submit their applications for a month from October 23. Though the deadline is over, site allottees keep submitting them and we are accepting them at our kiosks set up for the purpose. Even today (Monday), we received 70 applications."

The Committee, which does not have a separate office so far, will move shortly to its new premises at Krishi Bhavan near Hudson Circle, she said.

The Arkavathy layout was planned in 2003-2004 and a total of 2,750 acres were acquired in 16 villages in Bengaluru East and Yelahanka. A total of 8,813 sites were allotted too. However, a series of denotification orders were issued over the years that cancelled 3,720 of the allotted sites, making the whole allotment procedure a mess. Allottees have been waging a long battle to get alternative sites and nearly 1,300 of them have accepted the sites allotted at Kempe Gowda layout.

