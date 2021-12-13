STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Looking for gifting ideas this Christmas? Here are some fun and quirky options to choose from

With a plethora of options, zeroing-in on that right gift can be quite time consuming.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The season to be joyful and merry is right around the corner and that means it’s also the time when gifts are exchanged. With a plethora of options, zeroing-in on that right gift can be quite time consuming. Here are some suggestions that might help narrow down the choices.

Pampering time 

If you’re looking for a zero-waste, eco-friendly and handcrafted hamper, try a hamper from Bare Necessities. It includes a coffee body scrub, bath salt, lip balm, spa bars and a zero-waste postcard.
Price: Rs 1,600 
Details: barenecessities.in

Comfy calls 

Say how much your 
loved ones mean to you 
with comfy sleepwear from StyleForMe. Christmas-themed pyjamas are always a great idea as it echoes all sorts of warmth needed to celebrate the season. 
Price: Rs 1,599 
Details: styleforme.in

Mug-nificant idea

A Christmas mug that comes with a spoon — perfect to sip
that cuppa hot chocolate. Versatile and an essential requirement, this can be used on a daily basis. Price: Rs 899 onwards Details: bigsmall.in

Box of love 

Whether it’s your parents, 4am friend, mentor, or doctor whom you want to show gratitude towards this year, the Gratitude Box from GottaEatBetter hamper will say it all. It has snack packs, a diary, seed bomb, tea light. You can also include a personalised note along with it. 
Price: Rs 2,100 
Details: gottaeatbetter.com]

Care package 

With most offices playing virtual Secret Santas, you can gift your ‘child’ a ‘Welcome To the Squad’ hamper from TheZappyBox which has a sipper, notebooks, instant coffee and gourmet popcorn put together.

Price: Rs 1,790      Details: thezappybox.com

Hello, sunshine 

If you want to keep it light and bright, the Sunshine Sweetness hamper from InterFlora is a possible option. It’s an arrangement of blue canisters with honey-roasted almonds and cream and onion-flavoured cashews, honey lemon tea, chocolatecookies and lilac roses. 
Price: Rs 2,445 
Details: interflora.in

