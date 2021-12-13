Looking for gifting ideas this Christmas? Here are some fun and quirky options to choose from

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The season to be joyful and merry is right around the corner and that means it’s also the time when gifts are exchanged. With a plethora of options, zeroing-in on that right gift can be quite time consuming. Here are some suggestions that might help narrow down the choices.

Pampering time

If you’re looking for a zero-waste, eco-friendly and handcrafted hamper, try a hamper from Bare Necessities. It includes a coffee body scrub, bath salt, lip balm, spa bars and a zero-waste postcard.

Price: Rs 1,600

Details: barenecessities.in

Comfy calls

Say how much your

loved ones mean to you

with comfy sleepwear from StyleForMe. Christmas-themed pyjamas are always a great idea as it echoes all sorts of warmth needed to celebrate the season.

Price: Rs 1,599

Details: styleforme.in

Cereal bowls

While this could be a great gift for kids, adults can enjoy the Slam Dunk cereal bowl by GeekMonkey too. It’s a good way to make mornings energetic and fun.

Price: Rs 799

Details: geekmonkey.in

Cereal bowls

While this could be a great gift for kids, adults can enjoy the Slam Dunk cereal bowl by GeekMonkey too. It’s a good way to make mornings energetic and fun.

Price: Rs 799

Details: geekmonkey.in

Mug-nificant idea

A Christmas mug that comes with a spoon — perfect to sip

that cuppa hot chocolate. Versatile and an essential requirement, this can be used on a daily basis. Price: Rs 899 onwards Details: bigsmall.in

Box of love

Whether it’s your parents, 4am friend, mentor, or doctor whom you want to show gratitude towards this year, the Gratitude Box from GottaEatBetter hamper will say it all. It has snack packs, a diary, seed bomb, tea light. You can also include a personalised note along with it.

Price: Rs 2,100

Details: gottaeatbetter.com]

Care package

With most offices playing virtual Secret Santas, you can gift your ‘child’ a ‘Welcome To the Squad’ hamper from TheZappyBox which has a sipper, notebooks, instant coffee and gourmet popcorn put together.

Price: Rs 1,790 Details: thezappybox.com

Hello, sunshine

If you want to keep it light and bright, the Sunshine Sweetness hamper from InterFlora is a possible option. It’s an arrangement of blue canisters with honey-roasted almonds and cream and onion-flavoured cashews, honey lemon tea, chocolatecookies and lilac roses.

Price: Rs 2,445

Details: interflora.in