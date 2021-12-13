STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron: Bengaluru doctor COVID negative, but has post-viral infection

The Bengaluru doctor, one of the first patients to test positive for the Omicron variant in India, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Published: 13th December 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

RT-PCR tests, COVID-19 test

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru doctor who was one of the first patients to test positive for the Omicron variant in India has tested negative for Covid-19. However, he will remain in hospital as he is now infected with post-viral bacterial infection.

According to sources at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where the anaesthetist is being treated, his RT-PCR test came negative for Covid-19 on Saturday, nearly 21 days after he tested positive for Omicron.

“His samples tested positive twice earlier, and he couldn’t be discharged as the results didn’t meet the criteria of the state’s discharge policy for the Omicron variant.

However, he is now showing symptoms of fever and his blood count has gone up, indicating post-viral bacterial infection.

“This is not an uncommon phenomenon. It happens with many viral infections. He will get better with one round of antibiotics,” said a senior doctor.

Seven suspect Omicron cases  

In Bengaluru, seven international passengers who have arrived from at-risk countries, are suspected to be cases of Omicron. Genome sample results of the seven patients, who are under treatment at Bowring Hospital, are awaited. However, none of them is seriously ill and have displayed only mild symptoms. 

A senior doctor told TNIE, “All the seven are in separate wards. Their genome sample results are awaited.

These patients landed in Bengaluru from December 1 onwards, and have come to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.” 

Delay in getting genome sequencing reports has irked the travellers too. It’s been more than 10 days since some of them were admitted, and they continue to wait for the reports to come in.

Meanwhile, BBMP has identified six private hospitals for treatment of international passengers at their own cost: Manipal, Apollo, Suguna, Fortis, Sakra and Rainbow Hospitals.

In Suguna Hospital, two patients -- a nine-year-old and a 60-year-old -- are awaiting their genome sample results. A 32-year-old woman is being treated at Manipal Hospital and is awaiting her genome report.

