Six Bengaluru international schools top national rankings  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six international schools of Bengaluru came out on top, according to the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2021-22.The six schools are placed in the top-10 for best day and day-cum-boarding schools in India. Indus International School was named the best international day-cum-boarding school in India, while The International School, Greenwood High International, and Stonehill International School took the second, third and fourth ranks, respectively. Sharanya Narayani International School, Bengaluru, was ranked the ninth best in the same category.

Meanwhile, Legacy School, Bengaluru, was ranked eighth best in the country in terms of international day schools, according to the EWISR. Under co-ed boardings schools, Jain International Residential School, Bengaluru, was ranked eighth in the country, while Sarala Birla Academy, Bengaluru, was ranked as the sixth best boys boarding school. Under the budget private school category, New Blossoms Education Society and Ashwini Public School ranked seventh and eighth in the country, respectively.While Indus International School, Bengaluru, maintained its lead from last year, several of the schools had risen in rank since the 2020-2021 rankings.