STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Six Bengaluru international schools top national rankings  

Meanwhile, Legacy School, Bengaluru, was ranked eighth best in the country in terms of international day schools, according to the EWISR.

Published: 13th December 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Many parents are now preferring to send their children to government schools over private schools in Telangana.

Representational image (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six international schools of Bengaluru came out on top, according to the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2021-22.The six schools are placed in the top-10 for best day and day-cum-boarding schools in India. Indus International School was named the best international day-cum-boarding school in India, while The International School, Greenwood High International, and Stonehill International School took the second, third and fourth ranks, respectively. Sharanya Narayani International School, Bengaluru, was ranked the ninth best in the same category. 

Meanwhile, Legacy School, Bengaluru, was ranked eighth best in the country in terms of international day schools, according to the EWISR. Under co-ed boardings schools, Jain International Residential School, Bengaluru, was ranked eighth in the country, while Sarala Birla Academy, Bengaluru, was ranked as the sixth best boys boarding school. Under the budget private school category, New Blossoms Education Society and Ashwini Public School ranked seventh and eighth in the country, respectively.While Indus International School, Bengaluru, maintained its lead from last year, several of the schools had risen in rank since the 2020-2021 rankings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru international schools national rankings Education World India School Rankings
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp