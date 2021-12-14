Arkavathy Layout site allottees send 1,284 applications to BDA; HC panel to look into the matter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A total of 1,284 applications have been submitted by the public to BDA, in connection with issues faced by allottees of Arkavathy Layout. A three-member committee constituted by the Karnataka High Court will look into issues pertaining to the layout.

The court had on September 27 constituted the committee, comprising retired HC judge Justice K N Keshavanarayana, retired IAS officer Sandeep Dave and retired IPS officer N S Megharikh, to assess whether the redo and denotification orders complied with the HC and Supreme Court orders.

The BDA nodal officer for the panel told TNIE, “The committee had asked the public to submit their applications over a month, from October 23. Though the deadline is over, site allottees keep submitting them and we are accepting them at our kiosks set up for the purpose. Even today (Monday), we received 70 applications.”

The committee, which does not have a separate office so far, will shortly move to its new premises at Krishi Bhavan, near Hudson Circle, she said.

Arkavathy Layout was planned in 2003-2004, and a total of 2,750 acres were acquired in 16 villages in Bengaluru East and Yelahanka.

A total of 8,813 sites were allotted.

However, a series of denotification orders were issued over the years, that cancelled 3,720 of the allotted sites, making the entire allotment procedure a mess.