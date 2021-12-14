STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru's Cubbon Park might turn into a no-honking zone soon

On Monday, C4C, an organisation dedicated to helping citizens, gathered at Cubbon Park to spread awareness on noise pollution.

A Citizens For Citizens member and a boy hold placards against honking in Cubbon Park on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Donna Eva
BENGALURU : Cubbon Park may become a no-honking zone as the Citizens For Citizens (C4C) have petitioned before Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda.

“We’ve accepted a petition from C4C to turn Cubbon Park into a no-honking zone and are currently carrying out a study. Based on the report, we may issue a notification to that effect,” Gowda said.

“Many people are unaware that there are laws banning shrill, loud or multi-tone horns, and many other violations, like repeated unnecessary honking or honking in silent zones,” said Rajkumar Dugar, founder and convener of C4C.

Around 20 people gathered, lining one of the park’s roads holding placards to discourage motorists from honking.

“We gathered here today, because both people and fauna are affected by the cacophony of horns in Cubbon Park. We need to ensure that the park remains an environmentally friendly place for people to enjoy,” said Dugar. 

According to a report by ornithologist Dr S Subramanya, of the 106 bird species found in Cubbon Park, 44 are likely to be directly affected by vehicular noise pollution.

“These tend to be birds that live in lower parts of trees in Cubbon Park and some that roost on the ground. It’s the biggest reason why we’re undertaking this campaign,” said Dugar.

He said the campaign was also the first to bring about awareness in case Cubbon Park is turned into a no-honking zone.

