Fun facts about the history of caroling

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Caroling is an integral part of the holiday season in many parts of the world. It has always been a common scene – in the movies, on television shows, and more – to include at least one scene where a group of people go from door to door, singing popular Christmas songs and making the day a little happier.

This tradition, spanning hundreds of years, has seen many historical events. Today, many groups are doing what they can to keep the idea of caroling alive. Virtual and drive-by caroling are some of the more creative, pandemic-safe ways to keep celebrating.

Here are some little-known facts about how caroling evolved:

Carols were passed on from generation-to-generation by word of mouth until the 16th century: Even though the earliest evidence of caroling can be traced back to the 4th century, carols were never written down and documented until much later. They were simply taught from one generation to another. Carols initially had nothing to do with Christmas: The history of caroling has some dark roots. It was a way for the poor to receive food and drink from the rich, in exchange for singing outside their door. The songs weren’t specifically about the holiday season, but they did wish everyone good health and cheer. They once included elements of dance as well: Mercifully for non-dancers like ourselves, this tradition was left behind many centuries ago. They helped bring Christmas celebrations back in England: Around the late 17th century, businesses wouldn’t even close around the holiday season. Some of the people who worked to bring the holiday back with Charles Dickens, who wrote A Christmas Carol partly to revive the celebrations.

Carols played a critical role in bringing the celebrations back to life. Many collections of carols were published around this time, which became instantly popular and a way to bring a cheerful spirit around Christmas time.

Even pre-pandemic, caroling was in decline. This was partly because with technology, there were new ways to bring Christmas music in the air. Either way, most people were no longer willing to go door to door caroling, even if it was an integral part of their childhood.

Today, many groups in the US are doing what they can to bring caroling back. One group sent virtual telegrams to loved ones, while others are hosting caroling contests and encouraging the public to play its part in keeping caroling alive.