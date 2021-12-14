STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fun facts about the history of caroling

Caroling is an integral part of the holiday season in many parts of the world.

Published: 14th December 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Pic for representation purposes only

By Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Caroling is an integral part of the holiday season in many parts of the world. It has always been a common scene – in the movies, on television shows, and more – to include at least one scene where a group of people go from door to door, singing popular Christmas songs and making the day a little happier. 

This tradition, spanning hundreds of years, has seen many historical events. Today, many groups are doing what they can to keep the idea of caroling alive. Virtual and drive-by caroling are some of the more creative, pandemic-safe ways to keep celebrating. 

Here are some little-known facts about how caroling evolved: 

  1. Carols were passed on from generation-to-generation by word of mouth until the 16th century: Even though the earliest evidence of caroling can be traced back to the 4th century, carols were never written down and documented until much later. They were simply taught from one generation to another. 
  2. Carols initially had nothing to do with Christmas: The history of caroling has some dark roots. It was a way for the poor to receive food and drink from the rich, in exchange for singing outside their door. The songs weren’t specifically about the holiday season, but they did wish everyone good health and cheer. 
  3. They once included elements of dance as well: Mercifully for non-dancers like ourselves, this tradition was left behind many centuries ago. 
  4. They helped bring Christmas celebrations back in England: Around the late 17th century, businesses wouldn’t even close around the holiday season. Some of the people who worked to bring the holiday back with Charles Dickens, who wrote A Christmas Carol partly to revive the celebrations. 

Carols played a critical role in bringing the celebrations back to life. Many collections of carols were published around this time, which became instantly popular and a way to bring a cheerful spirit around Christmas time. 

Even pre-pandemic, caroling was in decline. This was partly because with technology, there were new ways to bring Christmas music in the air. Either way, most people were no longer willing to go door to door caroling, even if it was an integral part of their childhood. 

Today, many groups in the US are doing what they can to bring caroling back. One group sent virtual telegrams to loved ones, while others are hosting caroling contests and encouraging the public to play its part in keeping caroling alive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp