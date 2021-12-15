5-yr-old in Bengaluru sets world record in coding  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five-year-old Sunvisha C Nair, a student of Christ KG at SG Palya, has emerged as the ‘world’s youngest person to code decimal and its corresponding octal, hexadecimal and binary coding of 1-15, in a number system’.

With this, the child, who was 4 years 11 months 13 days-old at the time of her record, has written the binary, octal and hexadecimal equivalent of the decimal (conventionally-used everyday number system) from 1 to 15.

While the conventional number system uses 10 digits from 0 to 9, the hexadecimal has 16 digits (from 0 to 9, followed by A,C,B,D,E,F), octal has eight digits (0 to 7), and binary has two digits (0 and 1). Her achievement was recognised by the New Delhi-based International Book of Records. Sunvisha has also registered with Kalams World Records for the ‘fastest to identify, locate and recite all Indian states and Union Territories, with their capitals, on an outline map’.

“We recognised at an early age that she is a fast and quick learner,” said mother Suparna CP, an MTech in Digital Electronics. “We encouraged her with different tasks such as puzzles and building blocks, to develop grasping power. Now we can see she is able to code decimal numbers to its corresponding octal, hexadecimal and binary coding in the number system,” said Krishnakumar V, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Life Sciences, Christ University.