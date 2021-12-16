Bengaluru City University may get teachers from Japan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A delegation from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a body of the Japanese Government, visited Bengaluru City University (BCU), towards cooperation with the university's language centre, during which formalities for getting a native teacher to teach Japanese were discussed.

The delegation was led by Ikeda Mutsuko, who discussed the potential for promoting Japanese language teaching programme at BCU's Centre for Global Languages.

Vice-Chancellor Lingaraju Gandhi hoped the process of Japanese volunteer teaching at the language centre would materialise at the earliest.

In October, a Spain delegation led by Fernando Heredia Naguer, the Consul General of Spain in Mumbai, met BCU officials to have native language teacher onboard.

Jyothi Venkatesh, the Chairperson of Centre for Global Languages, Bengaluru City University, reiterated the need for such academic partnerships .

She hoped that the many academic proposals that are on the anvil with European academic institutions will be realised in early 2022.