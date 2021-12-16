Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation slashes fares of Vajra buses by 34 per cent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To attract more passengers to Vajra buses, the BMTC on Wednesday slashed fares of these higher-end services by 34 per cent and also reduced the day pass rates from Rs 120 to Rs 100. Besides, BMTC is also introducing 90 new air-conditioned Vajra services on 12 routes from Friday.

The revised fares will come into effect from Friday. However, the reduction in monthly passes from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,500 will be effective from January 1, 2022. However, no changes have been made to fares of ordinary and Vayu Vajra services. An official release stated that the fares have been reduced for the convenience of commuters and to encourage them to use public transport.

BMTC currently operates 83 air-conditioned Vajra services on nine routes. They will be increased to 90 new Vajra buses on 12 routes from Friday. On the existing nine routes, the BMTC operates 428 trips and they will now be increased to 627 trips.

New routes