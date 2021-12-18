Shivaji statue desecrated in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Unidentified miscreants disfigured a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji by painting it black in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The incident led to tension in Belagavi as members of pro-Hindu organisations protested at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Circle. A purported video of miscreants disfiguring the statue too is doing the rounds. DCP (Central) Anucheth MN said a case has been registered at the Sadashivanagar police station.

The prequel to statue desecration is blackening of the face of MES leader Deepak Dalavi in Belagavi on December 13, which was followed by a Kannada flag being burnt by Shiv Sena activists in Kolhapur a couple of days ago. Then, a saffron flag was burnt by some youth in North Karnataka.