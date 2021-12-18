STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Shivaji statue desecrated in Bengaluru

Unidentified miscreants disfigured a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji by painting it black in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. 

Published: 18th December 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Unidentified miscreants disfigured a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji by painting it black in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. 

The incident led to tension in Belagavi as members of pro-Hindu organisations protested at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Circle. A purported video of miscreants disfiguring the statue too is doing the rounds. DCP (Central) Anucheth MN said a case has been registered at the Sadashivanagar police station.

The prequel to statue desecration is blackening of the face of MES leader Deepak Dalavi in Belagavi on December 13, which was followed by a Kannada flag being burnt by Shiv Sena activists in Kolhapur a couple of days ago. Then, a saffron flag was burnt by some youth in North Karnataka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivaji statue
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp