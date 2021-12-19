Bengaluru: Suburban railway stations to emerge as hang-out spaces where trains also run

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: The 57 railway stations that dot the City’s Suburban Rail network extending to 148.17 km are set to emerge as activity hubs and hangout spaces that would enhance the appeal of their neighbourhood. Urban green spaces on the lines of the Kempegowda International Airport too are in the offing.

Amit Garg, Managing Director of the implementing agency, Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Agency (K-RIDE) that is readying the Rs 15,767-crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) told The New Indian Express, “We are looking at making the stations as centres of activities which will enhance the ambience of the area itself. Outlets for food and beverage, shopping, entertainment, work hubs, bright lights and even reading spaces could figure in these multi-storied air-conditioned spaces with glass exteriors.”

The stations and trains are set to recreate an ambience akin to Namma Metro with the Automatic Fare Collection gates too. Stressing on the eye-catching aspect, the MD said, “Anyone walking nearby should feel drawn to step into and partake of the activities inside.”

He feels there is sufficient space to implement them within the areas earmarked for stations in the project. “If the need arises, we can acquire some land near the stations,” Garg said.

Illustration of Bengaluru suburban

stations

Environment friendly features have been incorporated. The landscaping proposed would be watered by recycled water. “Every station will have a Sewage Treatment Plant that would cater to it. Solar panels will be installed to meet the energy requirements, he added.

He was confident that the first set of stations would be in place by December 2024.

The proposal by K-RIDE needs to be approved by its Board headed by the State Chief Secretary.

Project present status

The first tender for the Suburban Rail project was floated on November 23 this year. It involved construction of an 8-km viaduct line, Road Under Bridges, Road Over Bridges and utility diversions among other aspects for the Baiyappanahalli-Yesvantpur-Chikkabanavara corridor (Mallige Line). This line will have 14 stations and the technical bid will be opened on January 10, 2022. “The tender for the Heelalige-Rajanakunte Line (Kanaka Line) will be called by March next year,” Garg said.

The Kengeri-Cantonment-Whitefield (Parijata Line) and the KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli (Sampige Line) form the remaining corridors. BSRP has a deadline of 2026.