STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Former chairman of ISRO K Kasturirangan says his new book is ‘useful’, not a biography

He even compared the book to his report on Western Ghats, which has not been adopted by any government although it was submitted over a decade ago.

Published: 19th December 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) head of the committee which spearheaded the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, Dr K Kasturirangan’s book, ‘Space And Beyond: Professional Voyage of K Kasturirangan’, was launched in the city on Friday evening amidst a light-hearted debate on whether it is a biography or not.

The debate was finally laid to rest by Dr Kasturirangan himself, who preferred to call the book “useful”. He even compared the book to his report on Western Ghats, which has not been adopted by any government although it was submitted over a decade ago.

The book, published by Springer and released by T V Mohandas Pai, chairman, Manipal Global, in the presence of several eminent personalities from the scientific and education fields, is a 22-chapter work mainly written by Dr Kasturirangan. It covers areas such as space, science, education, policy-making and environmental issues.

Senior aerospace scientist Dr B N Suresh, who is presently chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, and editor of the book, said, “Many would think it is a biography. But the first thing he (Kasturirangan) told me when we were discussing plans for the book was that there’s no question of writing a biography. It is a multifarious book which includes technology, management, administration, policy-making and caters to a variety of topics. Therefore, it is not a biography,” he added.

However, Prof Anurag Behar, Vice-Chancellor, Azim Premji University and member of the NEP-2020 committee, disagreed with Dr Suresh. He insisted that it was indeed a biography, but not that of Dr Kasturirangan, but of ‘the best of India’.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO K Kasturirangan
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp