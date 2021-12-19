The looks that were

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether it is trying out new skin care routines or make-up looks fresh off the international runway, jumping on the bandwagon of the newest trends keeps us going. Of course, the no-make-up look is here to stay yet it is so much of fun using your creativity and painting the town red with some glam diva looks. Let us take a look at a whole list of trends out there that made 2021 feel inspired and colourful. If you are a makeup enthusiast, you might have tried a few of these. Just in case you haven’t, this is the ultimate roundup of trends that you must try for this Christmas and New Year’s parties.

We all drooled over Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala make up with hint of metallic and silvers from her cheek bones to lips and skin so let us rock the rest of the year with these looks.

Y2K Fever

Y2K is an aesthetic that was prevalent in popular culture from roughly 1995 to 2004. Now, it has come back with a modern spin with frosty eye-shadows, ombré lips, and butterfly clips of yore. It has made such a big impact amongst beauty enthusiasts on social media that we can’t help but hop on this trend ourselves this winter.

Moj creator Joyita Dey describes this trend as a stylistic trend covering the late ’90s and early-to-mid 2000s styles. “Anyone representing the Y2K aesthetic generally has a marginally retro edge, however, with an advanced touch. When I think of it, I imagine gleaming fabrics, chunky stylish tennis shoes, creased skirts, roll bags, wide-leg pants, and colourful shades.”

Burst of Colours

You must have seen makeup gurus and celebrities experiment with ‘pop colours and dot’ looks motivating us to bring the Picasso in us alive. This works especially well in winters to add a little bit of oomph as we bundle up in our trenches and turtlenecks. If you’ve not picked up your brush yet, do so and experiment because this is a trend which completely changes the definition of your facial features and who doesn’t enjoy a little colour every now and then.

Face Embellishments

‘Diamonds are a girl’s best friend’ is at a whole new level. 2021 has brought us make-up embellishments in the form of stones and glitter. These uber cool looks have led us to paste rhinestones on different parts of one’s face/neck or over the eye that are sure to capture attention. So it is stepping up and raising the bar even in terms of creativity. It is also so much fun experimenting with different looks.

The Sci-Fi Metallic Look

It has been a tough year for all of us. Dazed and glammed is surely the way ahead; and of course, we saw it coming when highlighters became the new blush and bronzers became a must have. We saw a variety of products in metallic formats with eye-shadows, nail varnish and lipsticks. Well, this is a round up of makeup trends for the year 2021 and let’s begin the next year with a dash of gusto and loads of makeup.