In memory he achieves 

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To be able to able to memorise something and retrieve it on demand is not an easy task for many. But it’s quite simple for Mohammed Ali Athar Ahmed, founder of Fuel4Success, who made it to the Guinness World Records for memorising 32 three-digit flash numbers.

Trained in memory techniques and also sharing that knowledge with others is Ahmed’s forte. Speaking to CE, he says, “I believe in parallel education and teaching people what they haven’t been taught in school. The education system teaches one to by-heart and perhaps understand but not focus on how to retrieve it and use it when beneficial.”

Ahmed has had the dream to make it to the Guinness World Records for a while now. In fact, he wanted to do it before the pandemic. “But during the time, like many others, I too went into a dark space with anxiety and various other negative emotions. Depression really took over me so I really wanted to do something that will take me out of that space” he explains.

He started bettering the accelerated learning, practised more techniques that he’s been professional teaching, and on October 18, he attempted for the record and broke the record of Iranian Morteza Javidahmadabadi, who held the previous record for the most three-digit 30 flash numbers memorised. “I got the certificate after about a month and now I’m officially in the records,” he adds proudly.

So, what exactly is accelerated learning? Ahmed answers, “For example, professionals and students have grown up learning things a certain. 95 per cent of the people don’t get the results they aimed for. It’s not because they don’t have the potential but they aren’t able to hit the brief like it’s meant to be learnt.”

He further adds that there are three steps to learning. “The first is understanding the matter — not just to by-heart it but to truly understand the concept behind it. Next is to store the information which requires a strategy so that in the final step, you can retire it on demand. This way, you will have super-fast memory, concentration power and mental strength,” he adds.

Ahmed is also the author of Hidden Secrets Of The Topper’s Mind which is about discovering the psychology of scoring high grades and becoming a successful student, year after year. “I not only work with students but also professionals which include top CEOs and top management people. I feel it’s important to look beyond the traditional education system and better our minds,” says Ahmed.