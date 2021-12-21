Flower power

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While most homes and venues are being decorated with lights and other Christmas decors, there are some Bengalureans who are going the floral way. Florists are seeing a busy time with floral Christmas decors like wreaths made of white flowers and do-it-yourself (DIY) Christmas decor with foliage greens. People are preferring intimate celebrations, coupled with an inclination towards natural beauty and therefore the demand, florists claim.

For Monalisa Panda, flowers are an integral part of the feeling festival. “Christmas decorations have always been special in my house. There is something with the aroma that the flowers add to the room that simply elevates the mood,” says Panda, a lifestyle blogger. She suggests, “You can choose a white-themed wreath with a dash of red

in it or can place some pine cones or red berries on the dining table where your family and friends can gather to enjoy mulled wine and some plum cakes.”

Shashank Upadhyay, CEO of e-commerce website The Flora, says that one of the easiest bets to lift up the Christmas mood in the house is a floral wreath. This wreath is made with white and red roses, pine cones, Gypso and some fresh baby Cyprus foliage. “Wreath is versatile when it comes to playing up in a Christmas decoration. You can put it on your door or wall. You can also place it on the tabletop and decorate it with candles,” suggests Upadhyay.

The basic wreaths are priced at Rs 1,650 and goes up according to the customisations. Meanwhile, the other few things which are essential for Christmas trees are pine cones and red berries.

A box of Christmas-themed flowers could be a great gift for the season, says Sheema Chanchani, owner of Mimosa flowers, an e-commerce website. She suggests a box designed with some Cyprus leaves, red chrysanthemum flowers, pine cones and the gift of your choice like plum cake, a bottle of wine etc, which can be a great idea for gifting purposes.

“The site itself is so beautiful. Rather than gifts wrapped up, it being an open gift — it just lifts up the mood,” says Chanchani, who started Mimosa flowers in 2019. These kinds of Christmas boxes can last for seven to eight days and can start from the price of Rs 1,800 onwards. She suggests that one can also customise for a smaller size or bigger size.

For a floral Christmas

Welcome guests by hanging floral wreath places on the door

Arrange white and red-themed floral on the table

Have a candle decoration along with a wreath

Create a wreath with circular mirror, white and red flowers and green foliage

Contact details

The Flora 96636 99369

Mimosa flowers 82962 21888