Government to showcase Bengaluru as model city: Karnataka CM Bommai

Bommai said, in addition to Smart City Mission, the funds released to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palik (BBMP) and other departments were being used to provide necessary infrastructure.

Published: 21st December 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that enough measures are being taken to showcase the Bengaluru city as a model one and the sam would be replicated for other important cities in the State.

Replying to a query raisd by Congress member K J George, Bommai said, in addition to Smart City Mission, the funds released to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palik (BBMP) and other departments were being used to provide necessary infrastructure. Advanced signaling systems, proper parking facilities and even small issues such as changing the uniform of the police were under consideration.

Pointing out that Bengaluru development and fiscal condition of the State were interrelated, the chief minister said, holding both the portfolios – Finance and Bengaluru Development- he has been making an honest attempt to make justice to the city.  High priority, both in timing and financially, were given to the affairs of the BBMP and fair demands of the members would be considered.

Noting that once these systems were implemented successfully, the same would be replicated to other major cities in the State, Bommai said, out of the Rs 493 crore released under the Smart City Mission, Rs 416 has already been spent. The road works taken up under the mission would be completed by March next year and other works would also be widened up within the stipulated period, he added.

For improving the infrastructure at central business areas of the city, Bommai said ten works under the mission have already been completed. Also, K R Market  and Cubbon Park  are being developed at the cost of Rs 60 crore and Rs 40 crore respectively. Works would also be taken under Nagaroththana Scheme to improve the infrsastructure further, he added.

