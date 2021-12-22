Bengaluru Metro to launch 'Trip Tickets' next year with fixed number of trips for any distance

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to public demand for different ticketing systems and the need to reduce queuing of public at ticketing counters at Metro stations amid the pandemic, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is working on introducing Trip Tickets in its network. It will be in place by March 2022 at the latest.

Trip tickets will be similar in appearance to Metro cards and have a fixed number of trips permitted on it, say 25 or 50 or 100, for which advance payment is collected. This is regardless of the trip distance and could cover just two stations or cover the longest possible distance on the Metro network.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “Trip Tickets will particularly help people who are on a short trip to Bengaluru or who need to use the card for a pre-determined route regularly. They neither have to buy a card or have a minimum balance in it. The trips will be deducted on the card automatically after each one is undertaken, regardless of whoever uses it.”

The pricing factor is crucial and BMRCL was working on it, he added. “We are also thinking if the pricing could be made a kilometre-based one and if discounts can be offered on it. Our team is exploring all options. We will definitely have some kind of system in place by March 2022 as there is huge demand from the public for alternative ticketing systems.”

The MD said that it was not possible to cater to the public demand for day passes or monthly passes. “It will be prone to misuse if we allow it as our passes do not have name or photo of the individual like in BMTC passes. Hence, we cannot introduce these kind of passes,” he added.

Group tickets

A concept not many are aware is that of Group Tickets which Metro had introduced since its launch.

Chief Public Relations Officer, B L Yashavanth Chavan said, “Group Ticket can be bought only physically at Customer Care Centres inside stations by those travelling in a group of 25 or more. There is 10% discount over that of regular token fare on it. Counting of the group would be done before issual of ticket.”.

It would be particularly beneficial to school students and tourists travelling as a group. Here is a break-up of purchase of group tickets in the last three months: just 0.12% of commuters bought it in November, 0.02% in October and nil purchase in September.

Bengaluru Metro’s present ridership averages nearly 3 lakh on week days. “We had our highest ridership of 3,37,269 on Monday (December 20) after operations were re-launched after closure during the pandemic,” Chavan said.