STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Protrusion at Minsk Square goes, traffic to flow easily

After rain delays and months of work, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has finally removed a footpath projection at Minsk Square.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

The protrusion removed at Minsk square | Express

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After rain delays and months of work, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has finally removed a footpath projection at Minsk Square. The projection was meant to be a high-speed pier. Instead, it proved to be causing a bottleneck and was hampering easy traffic flow at the intersection.

Work on removing the protrusion officially concluded on Tuesday with a part of it being sectioned off and asphalted to make for easy flow of traffic. The move comes after a years-long campaign from Citizens for Citizens (C4C) which had highlighted the difficulties caused by the protrusion way back in 2017. 

With the help of Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) Dr Ravikanthe Gowda, the organisation approached BMRCL earlier this year to address the issue. A video shot by C4C showed the protrusion creating a bottleneck, blocking traffic on Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road and Queen’s Road. “During rush hour every day, there were many near-misses too as motorists had to keep a constant eye to their right so that they wouldn’t be hit while stuck in traffic. It was a problem that persisted for many years,” Rajkumar Dugar, founder and convener of C4C, told TNIE.

“We wanted to give up just trying to navigate the system, but we’re glad we persisted and that BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez was open-minded and helped provide a solution to the problem,” said Dugar, “There are many such instances in Bengaluru and we advise that people to keep persisting in their efforts.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp