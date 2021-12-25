Flavours of joy

By Express News Service

Ring in X’mas with some delicious recipes you can make for your family and friends today

Sausage special

Ingredients

Pork sausages 1 pack

Small bunch spring onions, finely chopped

Dried cranberries 50 gm

Handful of fresh rosemary, chopped

Fresh white bread 150 gm

Egg beaten 1

Streaky bacon 10 rashers

Method

Preheat the oven to 200 degree Celsius, and fan to 180 degree Celsius. Remove the skin from the sausages and put the sausage meat in a large bowl with all the other ingredients except the streaky bacon.

Season, and using your hands, work it all together until well mixed.

Form the mixture into 16 short sausage shapes and wrap each one in a piece of streaky bacon. Place on a baking sheet and cook for 30 minutes.

– Natasha Hinshaw @thetraditionkitchen)

Tandoori Cauliflower

Ingredients

Cauliflower head (approx. 1000 - 1200 gm) 1

Onions large quartered 3

Potatoes quartered 3

Oil 3 tbsp

Hung curd 1 cup Red chilli powder 2 tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder 1 tsp

Turmeric powder ½ tsp

Coriander powder 2 tsp

Chaat masala powder 1 tsp

Garam masala powder 1 tsp

Ginger garlic paste 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Coriander

Chopped for garnishing

Lime Juice

Method

Wash the cauliflower and remove the stem and leaves, while keeping the flower whole.

Fill a large pot (big enough for the cauliflower) halfway with water and bring it to a boil. Once the water starts boiling, carefully place the cauliflower and blanch for 5 minutes. Strain and let the cauliflower cool down a bit.

Mix together curd, a tablespoon of oil, both chilli powders, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala powder, ginger garlic paste and salt till blended.

Once the cauliflower is cool, rub the curd mixture on the cauliflower, potatoes and onions. Let it sit for 10 minutes.

Pre-heat oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

Brush an oven proof skillet or roasting pan large enough to fit the cauliflower with oil.

Place the cauliflower in the skillet along with onions and potatoes and brush with oil. Bake for 20 -25 minutes till the top is golden brown and the cauliflower is cooked through. (Half way through, brush once more with oil)

Squeeze lime juice and sprinkle coriander leaves on top. Serve immediately.

– Richa Gupta @my_foodstory

Gambas Pil Pil

Ingredients

Tiger prawns with head, shell and tail intact, devein the prawns through the shell 6 - 8 large

Dried Kashmiri chillies dry roasted until browned and smoky 2

Salted butter 150 gm

Garlic cloves 10

Fresh sage leaves 3 Freshly ground black pepper 1/4 tsp

Chenin Blanc White wine 1/4 cup

Salt to taste

Method

Heat an earthenware dish (a Kerala fish chatti will work) with a lid on high flame.

Add the butter, the garlic, the roasted chillis and the sage and cook until the butter is foaming and lightly browned.

Add the prawns and the wine and bring the butter back to a boil.

Season with salt and pepper.

Turn off the flame and cover with the lid.

Let it sit for 5 min and then serve with a crusty ciabatta or baguette to dip into the prawn infused butter.

– Gautam Krishnankutty@gonzogarbanzo