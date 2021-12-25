Home Bartending

Krishnamurthy A R By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Everyone looks forward to partying before the year ends. However, the pandemic has put a dampener on celebrations over the last year, and this year is likely to follow suit. But this is certainly an opportunity for budding home bartenders, since the partying will probably shift to individual homes.

Whether it is at your home bar, or you are helping out a friend at their place, you can literally be the ‘toast’ of the party and impress the hell out of your guests if you come up with some popular cocktails. Here are some favourite recipes, with a twist to the classics.

Rimli

Tamarind puree 20ml

Jaggery syrup 20 ml

Lime wedges 4 nos

Mint 10 leaves

Chaat masala and salt

Top up with soda water

Jal-jeera mojito

White Rum 60 ml

Tamarind puree 20ml

Jaggery syrup 20 ml

Lime wedges 4 nos

Jeera powder 1/4 Hal jeera powder

Mint 10 leaves

Top with soda water

Classic cocktail - Mojito

White rum 60 ml

Sugar syrup 20 ml

Lime wedges 4 nos

Mint 10 leaves

Top with soda water

Add all the ingredients to the tall glass or available glass at home, give a gentle muddle add ice cubes and top it up with soda water

Add mint as garnish and enjoy the drink.

Honey bee

Gin or Dark Rum 60 ml

Spiced honey syrup 15ml (3 parts of honey to 2 parts of water add-in spices and boil it for 30 mins on low flame)

Lime juice 15 ml

Orange juice 30 ml

Shake all the ingredients with ice and fine strain into a chilled glass.

Whiskey lemonade