Home Bartending

BENGALURU: Everyone looks forward to partying before the year ends. However, the pandemic has put a dampener on celebrations over the last year, and this year is likely to follow suit. But this is certainly an opportunity for budding home bartenders, since the partying will probably shift to individual homes.
Whether it is at your home bar, or you are helping out a friend at their place, you can literally be the ‘toast’ of the party and impress the hell out of your guests if you come up with some popular cocktails. Here are some favourite recipes, with a twist to the classics.
Rimli
- Tamarind puree 20ml
- Jaggery syrup 20 ml
- Lime wedges 4 nos
- Mint 10 leaves
- Chaat masala and salt
- Top up with soda water
Jal-jeera mojito
- White Rum 60 ml
- Tamarind puree 20ml
- Jaggery syrup 20 ml
- Lime wedges 4 nos
- Jeera powder 1/4 Hal jeera powder
- Mint 10 leaves
- Top with soda water
Classic cocktail - Mojito
- White rum 60 ml
- Sugar syrup 20 ml
- Lime wedges 4 nos
- Mint 10 leaves
- Top with soda water
- Add all the ingredients to the tall glass or available glass at home, give a gentle muddle add ice cubes and top it up with soda water
- Add mint as garnish and enjoy the drink.
Honey bee
- Gin or Dark Rum 60 ml
- Spiced honey syrup 15ml (3 parts of honey to 2 parts of water add-in spices and boil it for 30 mins on low flame)
- Lime juice 15 ml
- Orange juice 30 ml
- Shake all the ingredients with ice and fine strain into a chilled glass.
Whiskey lemonade
- Whiskey 60 ml
- Lime juice
- Sugar syrup
- Ginger ale or soda
- 1 sprig of fresh rosemary or mint and ice
- Muddle. Add the whiskey, Lime juice and sugar syrup, and a sprig of fresh rosemary or mint to a cocktail shaker. Use a cocktail muddler (or the end of a thick wooden spoon) to briefly muddle the herb.
- Strain the mixture into a cocktail glass filled with ice, pour soda or ginger ale garnished with an extra sprig of rosemary or fresh mint, plus a lemon peel or slice.
- Enjoy the Party!