Snag leaves west Bengaluru in dark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parts of west Bengaluru were plunged into darkness for over three hours on Friday evening, after a technical snag hit the Byadarahalli transformer. Residents were left in the dark when power supply was cut off, including streetlights, without any intimation.

More so, after the government had repeatedly asserted that there is excessive power and there would be no power cuts. They were agitated that there was no intimation and the Bescom helpline numbers were also not working, despite repeated attempts. KPTCL officials told TNIE that power supply was cut off in four Bescom stations -- Srigandhakaval, Tavarekere, Korigehalli and Byadarahalli -- because there was a flash in the Byadarahalli current transformer feeder.

They said Bescom was looking for alternative sources of power from other lines to supply power to West Bengaluru, but could not arrange for it, leading to prolonged power cut. Power was finally restored at 10.20pm.