Garbage contractors threaten strike from December 31

Members stated that a letter listing their problems was handed to the BBMP on December 8.

Published: 26th December 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP staffers perform a street play on the garbage menace and the importance of waste management, on Church Street in Bengaluru on Sunday | meghana sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From December 31, citizens may have to manage their garbage on their own, as the garbage contractors association working under the BBMP has threatened to go on an indefinite strike. 

Members stated that a letter listing their problems was handed to the BBMP on December 8. If no solution is announced soon, they have threatened to go on strike. S N Balasubramanya, head of the garbage contractors association, said that on December 31, the strike will be a part of the Karnataka Bandh, and from January 1, an indefinite strike will be continued. 

BBMP Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Harish Kumar said, “We have called a meeting of the contractors with the BBMP Chief Commissioner and zonal commissioners to listen to their problems.”

