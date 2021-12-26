Garbage contractors threaten strike from December 31

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From December 31, citizens may have to manage their garbage on their own, as the garbage contractors association working under the BBMP has threatened to go on an indefinite strike.

Members stated that a letter listing their problems was handed to the BBMP on December 8. If no solution is announced soon, they have threatened to go on strike. S N Balasubramanya, head of the garbage contractors association, said that on December 31, the strike will be a part of the Karnataka Bandh, and from January 1, an indefinite strike will be continued.

BBMP Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Harish Kumar said, “We have called a meeting of the contractors with the BBMP Chief Commissioner and zonal commissioners to listen to their problems.”