Peenya elevated highway closed to replace cables

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Peenya elevated highway, one of the busiest thoroughfares in the city, has been closed for a week after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) discovered that two cables had rusted at the Peenya 8th Mile of the stretch during an inspection on Saturday. The city traffic police have issued an advisory to the public, appealing them to take alternative routes.

The police closed the flyover at 3 pm on Saturday afternoon, following communication from the NHAI to undertake ‘urgent repair works’. The impromptu closure of the highway led to traffic snarls in and around the area.

NHAI officials said that it was advised to close the highway following the detection of two rusted cables between pillars no. 102 and 103, during a routine inspection. NHAI’s Regional Officer, Karnataka, Akil Ahmed said, “As a precautionary step, we are closing the bridge for traffic. Two of the pre-stressed concrete cables out of 20 have rusted due to heavy rain. We do not know when it happened, but we spotted it on Saturday, and are taking immediate action. We are looking at a closure period of 3-4 days, but if the entire cable has to be replaced, then it could take up to a week.”

However, the traffic police have said the elevated highway will remain closed till December 31. “Tumakuru Road is a high-density traffic road. Hence, commuters are advised to take alternative routes,” the police added.

Commuters coming from Tumakuru to Bengaluru are advised to take a right turn at Madavara and enter the city via NICE Road. Those going from Bengaluru towards Tumakuru Road and onwards are advised to take a left turn at CMTI Junction at Goraguntepalya, proceed on the ring road towards Magadi Road and enter NICE Road to exit the city.

Traffic gridlocks are likely to continue for the next week as many are expected to leave the city for the festive season.Nearly 10,000 vehicles use the 4-km stretch of the elevated highway every day, and it is crucial as a gateway to Bengaluru City for the northern districts of Karnataka. The road is used by thousands of goods vehicles from Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and Haryana,among others.