Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A perfect sweet treat for any occasion, chocolate is practically a love language in its own right. From milk to white and dark, if there is one confection topping the charts globally over other sweet treats, it’s chocolate. Going beyond the usual, chocolate makers are innovating this fiercely adored indulgence at its finest and taking it to an artisanal level of craftsmanship and appreciation.

ITC’s Fabelle is known to create immersive luxe experiences with chocolates and desserts in unique forms and flavours. Keeping with its annual tradition of innovating exotic offerings, this year The Heart of Gold Collection (Rs 2,100) by Fabelle is reimagined in the form of pralines with 24 karat edible gold.

Curated by the team of master chocolatiers and Italian culinary legend, chef Marco Stabile, the collection is a tribute highlighting the characteristic virtues of our everyday life heroes. The five pralines representing valour, knowledge, compassion, purity and persistence are filled with 24k edible gold-coated crisps along with ruby mousse, almond-hazelnut with rich dark mousse, milk choco mousse with alphonso mango conserve and white mousse with a hint of lemon.

Smoor, the true couverture chocolate chain in India, offers fine handcrafted products made from authentic ingredients concocted by master chocolatiers from around the world. Ideal for gifting or self-indulgence, the Smoor collection includes a wide range of chocolates, cakes, cookies, seasonal delights and gift hampers. The limited release Smoor Gold Bar Box with Mallet (Rs 4,000) makes a glowing gift for loved ones. Packaged with a hammer to break open the edible gold-dusted chocolate bar, you will find inside chocolate truffles, dragées and pebbles in varying flavours and textures for your enjoyment.

At Raahi – Neo bar and Kitchen, chef Sombir Choudhary uses gold dust, also known as luster dust, to garnish the Chocolate Mousse (Rs 295) which is prepared using single-origin dark chocolate from Kerala. Jus’Trufs, a boutique chocolate and dessert venture by master chocolatier Chenddyna Schae, offers artisanal sweet treats such as pralines, luxury and classic truffles, cooking bars, mousse cakes, fudge cakes, health bars and hot chocolate sticks.

Of special mention are the single-origin chocolate bars made in-house from beans grown in South India and sweetened with organic jaggery. The philosophy behind the production of this chocolate is to support local farmers and provide chocolate lovers with a product free from any refined sugar, preservatives and additives. The chocolate bars have been getting rave reviews with dark chocolate and milk chocolate fans, while the dark chocolate made with palm sugar is suitable for diabetics.

Liquorice By Caroline specialises in hand-crafted chocolates which are retailed mainly via social media channels. Of special mention is the unique chocolate cigar collection made from an age-old Italian recipe that can be customised with or without liquor. The limited-edition bonbons are favourites too. An etiquette consultant by profession, self-taught chocolatier Caroline started her venture during the pandemic utilising her time during the lockdown. Belgian chocolate Callebaut, Cacao Barry and single-origin chocolates sourced from Costa Rica form the key ingredients in Caroline’s magical chocolate creations.

Criollô aims to provide a unique chocolate sensory experience with a hand-painted chocolate collection that reflects the flavours within. In tune with Criollô’s brand philosophy of supporting local businesses, founder Damini Padam has collaborated with local artists whose work reflects on the packaging of the chocolate bars. The artists showcase their creativity and due credit is given to them and their art style. Criollô’s Christmas specials include an edible chocolate tree made out of chocolate and nuts and delicious bonbons which are truly a work of art.

Executive chef Altamsh Patel at Oakwood Prestige Premier Bangalore hosted a gold-inspired three-course dinner at the rooftop poolside on Christmas eve. The dessert turned out to be the highlight of the evening with a chocolate olive oil slice with orange Mahalabia, sprinkled with a shimmer of gold dust.