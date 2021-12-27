STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Styles that rocked

The year 2021 has been a momentous year in fashion. It was a happy pastiche of everything and hence epochal.

Published: 27th December 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

(Photos | The COVETED)

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The year 2021 has been a momentous year in fashion. It was a happy pastiche of everything and hence epochal. While 2020 whirled away in slouchy ease of the athleisure wear and loose pants, this year saw celebrities like Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s collaboration with big sportswear brands, hence predicting that this would be the ongoing style statement in 2022.

Comfort wear

This reached the next level with the coming back of the wide-legged high-waisted pants/soft denim from the late ’70s. Ain’t it great news for all you comfort-loving people? The shoulder pads on the blazers/jackets are from the ’80s as was seen on style diva Priyanka Chopra. 

Sustainable fashion

Fashion lovers this year realised how important it is to reuse, reduce and recycle. This year has been big on sustainable fashion, whether it’s the bridal or festive fashion, ramp of fashion weeks or streets, the sustainability in fashion championed everywhere with no compromise on style. New-age brides chose to refurbish the grand old lehengas and sarees with their intricate and detailed weaves and handwork appreciating the impeccable craftsmanship of Indian artisans.

Fashion ramps globally showed their concern for the environment by showcasing sustainable designs, thereby participating in responsible luxury. Prachi Mungali, co-founder of ‘Terra Mod’, an eco-friendly, trendsetting wardrobe makeover initiative says, “The fashion industry is the second-largest polluter, which means that our love for fashion is costing the environment dearly. This has led us to become more conscious about how we reinvent our wardrobe.

As fashion enthusiasts, we try not to buy, and make optimal use of our existing wardrobe. The more we buy, it just adds to excess accumulation. The fact is that we only end up using 20 per cent of our wardrobe, whereas the other 80 per cent is sitting unused. Terra Mod is here to revive that underutilised part of your wardrobe, by giving your clothes a completely new avatar that consciously complements your body type, personal style and lifestyle. Upcycling is the newest wave in sustainable fashion. It’s about giving your clothes a longer life and giving yourself a re-designed outfit you would love to flaunt.”

I mean business (suits)

Pinstripe suits or any kind of formal business suits have been big on the red carpet this year. The padded shoulders, stylish cuts and long V-necks of jackets were everywhere. “2022 will see a lot of bralettes teamed with a short jacket or even an oversized one for that peek-a-boo effect!,” says Kiran Kalra, co-founder of The Coveted.

Bling

The love for bling has been seen on our face makeup, jewellery as well as outfits, specially with the winters dawning in and being the season of festivities and parties. Kalra says, “While bling and sequins tops and dresses were usually saved for the party season, 2022 is going to enforce that look through the year, perfect for all seasons. Yup, life’s a party and you can totally play that part, be it in bling trousers, blingy crop tops, skirts or even a dress. 2022 is going to be all about living life king-size. Be the queen of your own dreams in a super blingy high fashion outfit! Don’t shy away. Own it & flaunt it!”

