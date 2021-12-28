Fitness mantra for PU students: Surya Namaskar for a month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a notification from the Ministry of Education, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has instructed all its colleges to conduct Surya Namaskar daily for students from January 1 to February 7.

The Ministry has asked all state education departments to conduct the programme as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the 75th year of Indian Independence. Students participating in the programme will be awarded certificates.