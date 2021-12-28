STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka CM's convoy stuck in Bengaluru traffic jam after communication gaffe

The CM's convoy went through some of the busiest roads in the city and was stuck in a jam on Nrupatunga Road

Published: 28th December 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad traffic, Traffic jam, Hyderabad roads

The traffic police had no clue that the CM's convoy would arrive there (Representational image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A communication gaffe led to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's convoy getting stuck in Bengaluru's peak-hour traffic on Monday.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to attend three events in the city on Monday. After flagging off electric buses at Vidhana Soudha, the CM inaugurated Krishi Bhavan-2 near the Corporation Circle. From there, he was supposed to go to National College Ground in Basavanagudi to distribute compensation to those who lost their family members due to COVID-19.

After the event at Krishi Bhavan, the message went to the escort vehicles that the CM is heading to his official residence. The convoy started towards the CM's residence instead of the National College ground where he was scheduled to attend his next programme. Within a few minutes, however, the CM's team realised it and did a course correction. But it was a bit late as they were already stuck in the traffic.

The CM's convoy went through some of the busiest roads in the city and was stuck in a jam on Nrupatunga Road. The traffic police, who had no clue that the CM's convoy would arrive there, had the herculean task of making way for it. By the time the convoy reached the Corporation Circle, the police ensured that the convoy passed smoothly till the National College ground.

Sources in the CM's office said he reached the venue a few minutes past the scheduled time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Bengaluru traffic
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp