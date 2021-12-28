Karnataka CM's convoy stuck in Bengaluru traffic jam after communication gaffe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A communication gaffe led to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's convoy getting stuck in Bengaluru's peak-hour traffic on Monday.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to attend three events in the city on Monday. After flagging off electric buses at Vidhana Soudha, the CM inaugurated Krishi Bhavan-2 near the Corporation Circle. From there, he was supposed to go to National College Ground in Basavanagudi to distribute compensation to those who lost their family members due to COVID-19.

After the event at Krishi Bhavan, the message went to the escort vehicles that the CM is heading to his official residence. The convoy started towards the CM's residence instead of the National College ground where he was scheduled to attend his next programme. Within a few minutes, however, the CM's team realised it and did a course correction. But it was a bit late as they were already stuck in the traffic.

The CM's convoy went through some of the busiest roads in the city and was stuck in a jam on Nrupatunga Road. The traffic police, who had no clue that the CM's convoy would arrive there, had the herculean task of making way for it. By the time the convoy reached the Corporation Circle, the police ensured that the convoy passed smoothly till the National College ground.

Sources in the CM's office said he reached the venue a few minutes past the scheduled time.